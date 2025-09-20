SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $312.85 on Thursday. SiTime has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $313.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -89.90 and a beta of 2.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. SiTime had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. SiTime’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 6,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,472,000. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,056 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.50, for a total transaction of $517,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,807,385.50. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $7,258,713. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 80.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

