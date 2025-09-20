Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Churchill Downs by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.
Churchill Downs Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHDN opened at $95.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $934.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%.The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.
