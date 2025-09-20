Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,814,000 after acquiring an additional 695,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,006,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,968,000 after purchasing an additional 45,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,589,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,666,000 after purchasing an additional 206,397 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.8%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.52 and a twelve month high of $193.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

