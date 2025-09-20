Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vale S.A. $VALE

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 193.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vale by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vale by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after buying an additional 401,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:VALE opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.79. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.50 to $13.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.93.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

