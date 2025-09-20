Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 665 Waters Corporation $WAT

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 118.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $301.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.89. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.05 and a 12 month high of $423.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.73.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

