Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,577,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,646,000 after buying an additional 2,377,195 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 89.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,378,000 after buying an additional 2,073,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $7,871,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,976,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 706,732 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.37 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Citigroup downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.