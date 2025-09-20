Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.16.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

