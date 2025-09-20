Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Orix Corp Ads $IX

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 399.1% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after buying an additional 1,381,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 400.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 856,122 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 400.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,058,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,120,000 after purchasing an additional 847,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 449.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 382,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 316,796 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orix Corp Ads Price Performance

IX stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. Orix Corp Ads has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

About Orix Corp Ads

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

