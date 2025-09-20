Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,767,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,672,000 after buying an additional 48,615 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $623,104,000 after buying an additional 878,796 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,700,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Allegion by 6.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,147,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,112,000 after buying an additional 136,638 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 13.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,141,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,379,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $179.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.36 and a 200 day moving average of $146.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.34.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

