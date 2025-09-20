Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,743 Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Trimble by 174.9% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,560. This trade represents a 52.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,506. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.78 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

