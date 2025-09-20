Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,657 Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 171.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 239,872 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,582.40. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell sold 16,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $995,921.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,168. This trade represents a 35.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,537 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%.The business had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

