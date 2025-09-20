Sivia Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Sivia Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 26,095.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,081 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after acquiring an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 738.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 759,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,766,000 after acquiring an additional 668,637 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3%

WM stock opened at $216.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius Research raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

