Sivia Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 price target (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $495.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $580.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

