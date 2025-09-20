Sivia Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,512 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 154.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,064,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,279,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 318,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after buying an additional 61,594 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Wall Street Zen raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.51.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

