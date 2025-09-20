Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $154,000 Stake in Snap Inc. $SNAP

Sivia Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 155.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.84.

SNAP stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 27,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $208,618.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,464,411 shares in the company, valued at $41,310,947.16. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $73,248.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 436,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,743.79. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,510,532 shares of company stock valued at $11,650,269. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

