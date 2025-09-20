Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $571.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.61. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $600.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

