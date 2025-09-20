Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.27.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $469.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.17. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $387.03 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.