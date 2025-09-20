Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $261.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.08 and its 200-day moving average is $250.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $260.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

