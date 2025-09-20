Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $138,000 in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 78.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Amcor by 68.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 560,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 228,131 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Amcor by 37.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

