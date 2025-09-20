Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $167,000 in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,689 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 188.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $77,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

