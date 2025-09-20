Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $571,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 210.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 39,260 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

WTS opened at $280.88 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.59 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.20 and a 200-day moving average of $239.59.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total transaction of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,693.30. The trade was a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

