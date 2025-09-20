Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $230,000 in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. State of Wyoming grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 87,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 136,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NWE opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.530-3.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

