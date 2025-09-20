Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $240,000 in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34,578.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,253,000 after buying an additional 1,241,011 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after buying an additional 690,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1%

General Dynamics stock opened at $324.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.37 and a 200-day moving average of $289.49. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $330.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

