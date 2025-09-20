Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $252,000 in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $294.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $318.46. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,089.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,441,490. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total transaction of $2,974,392.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,358,621.50. The trade was a 19.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,878 shares of company stock worth $9,266,002 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. FBN Securities raised shares of Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research lowered Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

