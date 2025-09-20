Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $92,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 146,315 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,224,656.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,815.65. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 206,901 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $1,609,689.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 737,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,990.64. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,622,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,915,493. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of PTON stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $606.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

