Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. $KR

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus set a $85.00 price target on Kroger in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

