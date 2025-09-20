Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 71.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 74.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.65.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.11. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $200.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.