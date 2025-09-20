Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,335 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Matador Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. Matador Resources Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,817.02. This represents a 311.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,076.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 112,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,863.74. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,380 shares of company stock worth $549,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

