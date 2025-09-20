Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases 12,554 Shares of Nokia Corporation $NOK

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $45,207,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nokia by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,572,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 6,539.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,841,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,758 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $7,926,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,476 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Nokia Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Nokia Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

