Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

