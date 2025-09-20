Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Ferguson plc $FERG

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FERG opened at $229.33 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $243.40. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.55%.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.71.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

