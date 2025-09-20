Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Stifel Canada raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Newmont from $63.10 to $77.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $154,923.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,205.91. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $82.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

