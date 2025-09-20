Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,526 Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 50.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $63,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pegasystems news, Director Larry Weber sold 2,636 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $150,199.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,811.36. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 11,147 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $648,643.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,118.92. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,607 shares of company stock valued at $10,255,134 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEGA

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $60.96.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.07 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

About Pegasystems

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.