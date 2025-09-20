Sivia Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 134.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 262.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UMC opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.88 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 16.71%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

