Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Sivia Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $292.00 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.18 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.85.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.73.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

