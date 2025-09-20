Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $169,000 Position in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of UiPath by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in UiPath by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in UiPath by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,462,977.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,331,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,796,653.28. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,121,776 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,553 in the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
UiPath Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $11.88 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The business had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
