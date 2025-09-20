Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $221,000 Position in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid Transco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Grid Transco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in National Grid Transco in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid Transco by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in National Grid Transco by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of NGG opened at $70.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $74.82.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

