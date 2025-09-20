Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,274.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $98.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.22 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

