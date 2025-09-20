Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 59.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 562.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.64. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

