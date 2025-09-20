Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Fortrea by 9,577.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fortrea by 736.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $10.13 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $919.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 37.57%.The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Fortrea from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 98,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,306.32. This represents a 49.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $39,136.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,770 shares in the company, valued at $438,707.70. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $507,168 and have sold 10,311 shares valued at $94,635. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

