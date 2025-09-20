Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Sasol Ltd. $SSL

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 119.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sasol by 24.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sasol by 22.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of SSL opened at $6.65 on Friday. Sasol Ltd. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

