Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 164.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

