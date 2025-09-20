Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veralto by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Veralto by 2.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Veralto by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VLTO opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.21.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

