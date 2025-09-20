Sivia Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Sivia Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

