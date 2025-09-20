Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snap-On by 421.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-On by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total value of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,332,786.41. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Price Performance

Snap-On stock opened at $337.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.79 and its 200 day moving average is $322.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $281.64 and a one year high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.Snap-On’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

