SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 3.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.11. 70,931,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 61,380,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,184.86. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,519,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after acquiring an additional 380,218 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

