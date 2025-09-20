SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.51. Approximately 74,309,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 61,451,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Citizens Jmp cut SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $234,091.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,184.86. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,614 shares of company stock worth $3,452,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,287,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,235,000 after acquiring an additional 820,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,068,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,628,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,583 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,188,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

