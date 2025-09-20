Solarmax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Solarmax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Solarmax Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMXT opened at $1.11 on Friday. Solarmax Technology has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $60.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Solarmax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solarmax Technology

About Solarmax Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Solarmax Technology by 505.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 165,476 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Solarmax Technology in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Solarmax Technology in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Solarmax Technology in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Solarmax Technology in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

See Also

