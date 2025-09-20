Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Receives $85.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.4444.

SOLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th.

Get Solventum alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Solventum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solventum

Solventum Stock Down 0.8%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 376.8% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. Solventum has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.