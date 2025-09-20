Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

SBSI stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $907.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,520,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 42,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.